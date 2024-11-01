ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $262.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $196.48 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.23.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.