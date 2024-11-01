ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $194.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.80. The stock has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $151.77 and a 12 month high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.