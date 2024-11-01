Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.86. 512,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,810. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.55. Fortive has a one year low of $64.69 and a one year high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

