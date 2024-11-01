Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.
Fortune Rise Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06.
