Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Price Performance

Fortune Rise Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06.

Get Fortune Rise Acquisition alerts:

About Fortune Rise Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.