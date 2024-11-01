Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fox Factory Stock Down 5.5 %

Fox Factory stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. 3,175,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,707. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $86.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

