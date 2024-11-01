Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,200 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 683,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Up 1.4 %

FMS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 348,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,481. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. Fresenius Medical Care has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $22.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 18.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 1,809.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 325,439 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 19.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 50.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMS. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fresenius Medical Care

About Fresenius Medical Care

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.