Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 13,830,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Freshworks Stock Down 1.4 %
Freshworks stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,756,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,980. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 0.73. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Freshworks
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $4,565,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on FRSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freshworks
About Freshworks
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
