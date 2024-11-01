FY2024 Earnings Forecast for NovoCure Issued By Wedbush

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for NovoCure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($1.26) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.40). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVCR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

NovoCure Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $15.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.95 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 760,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 480,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 305.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 475,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 358,062 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 309,805 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 234.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 431,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 302,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,675,000 after acquiring an additional 264,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

