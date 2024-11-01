FY2024 EPS Estimates for LSTA Increased by Analyst

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.81) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.95). The consensus estimate for Lisata Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Lisata Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Lisata Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

LSTA opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. Lisata Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $3.83.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lisata Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

