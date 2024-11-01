FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Vitalhub Issued By Cormark

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Vitalhub in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.39 million. Vitalhub had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

Shares of Vitalhub stock opened at C$10.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.76. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$518.67 million, a P/E ratio of 92.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

