FY2027 Earnings Estimate for ITCI Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $5.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.65. The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2028 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $84.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -97.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $88.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,225,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,438,000 after purchasing an additional 131,679 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,470,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,744,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after buying an additional 191,416 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 62.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,557,000 after buying an additional 661,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 214.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,895,000 after acquiring an additional 606,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,876. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,876. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 28,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $2,135,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,696,697.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,316 shares of company stock worth $13,037,345 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

