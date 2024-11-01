Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Price Performance

GMP opened at GBX 9 ($0.12) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.05 ($0.12).

Get Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust alerts:

About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.