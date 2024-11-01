Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
GMP opened at GBX 9 ($0.12) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.05 ($0.12).
