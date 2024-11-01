Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 225,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 134,623 shares.The stock last traded at $27.02 and had previously closed at $26.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Galapagos Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 949.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 140.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 48.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 63.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Galapagos by 21.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

