Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $198.60 and last traded at $198.34, with a volume of 352201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.27.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lowered Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Garmin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.23.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

