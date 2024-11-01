Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.98 billion. Garmin also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.850-6.850 EPS.

NYSE GRMN traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.05. 1,708,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,782. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a 12-month low of $112.01 and a 12-month high of $207.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.62.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Garmin will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

