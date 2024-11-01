Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.850-6.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.0 billion. Garmin also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,782. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a 12 month low of $112.01 and a 12 month high of $207.22.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company's stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

