Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.33-1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% yr/yr to $3.65-3.712 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.330-1.370 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,263,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,308. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $885.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTES shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 11,952 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $200,793.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,800. The trade was a -200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

