GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.59. 719,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,748. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

