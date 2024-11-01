GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.25 on Monday. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 17.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 176,043 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in shares of GEE Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

