GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.25 on Monday. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 17.66%.
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
