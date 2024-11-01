Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Generac updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC stock traded up $3.36 on Friday, hitting $168.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,691. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $176.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

