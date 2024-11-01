Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

GEL stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,127. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.84 and a beta of 2.10. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.

Genesis Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -461.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Capital One Financial raised Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,096.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

