Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Silver Coast Investments LLC

Silver Coast Investments LLC lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 79.3% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 36.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.78. The company had a trading volume of 84,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,762. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.50. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $112.74 and a 12-month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 51.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

