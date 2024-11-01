Gildan Activewear Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.152 per share by the textile maker on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Gildan Activewear has raised its dividend by an average of 69.1% annually over the last three years. Gildan Activewear has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 60,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,422. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $49.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.85 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.68.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

