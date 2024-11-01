Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$68.02 and last traded at C$67.89, with a volume of 121875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIL. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.20.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.40.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.5460385 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Insider Activity at Gildan Activewear

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.20, for a total transaction of C$1,989,000.00. In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.20, for a total value of C$1,989,000.00. Also, Director Michener Chandlee bought 1,196 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,856.60. Insiders have sold a total of 101,620 shares of company stock worth $4,870,471 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.