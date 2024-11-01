Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.6% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 108.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.97.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.85.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

