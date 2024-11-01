Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,743,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $88.82 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.