Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,717 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10,925.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 692,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 686,204 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 240,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPV stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.25. 41,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,617. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $91.28.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.