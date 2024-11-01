Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $17.50 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $17,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 811.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 836,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 744,471 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,951,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,031,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,336,000 after buying an additional 128,519 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,939,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,328,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,718,000 after acquiring an additional 113,086 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.15. The company had a trading volume of 47,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,310. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $115.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.47.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

