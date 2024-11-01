Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $35.67 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,575 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,641,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157,513. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $68.93.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

