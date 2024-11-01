Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 124 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 118,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 105.2% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.42. 1,933,215 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.22. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

