Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 328 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 61.2% during the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

AbbVie stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $207.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.09.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 226.99%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.28%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

