Global Acquisitions Corporation, a Nevada-based entity focusing on acquisitions and strategic investments, recently submitted a Form 8-K report to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 31, 2024. This report highlights significant developments within the company, including changes to its Board of Directors and a shift in its business direction.

Get alerts:

As per the filing, John Boreta resigned as a member of the Board of Directors of Global Acquisitions Corporation on October 31, 2024. His resignation was amicable and not due to any disagreements within the company. Following Mr. Boreta’s departure, effective immediately, the Board of Directors appointed James Askew as a new member. Mr. Askew will serve until the next annual meeting of stockholders, until a successor is elected, qualified, or until his earlier resignation, removal, or demise.

The Board also made the decision, as per the company’s Bylaws, to set the number of Board members at three. At present, the Board does not have any committees in place.

James Askew, the new appointee, is not engaged in any significant contractual agreements with the company aside from the Warrants and Consulting Agreement, as detailed in the company’s previous Form 8-K submission on July 5, 2024. The filing confirms that there are no undisclosed arrangements between Mr. Askew and any other entity related to his directorial role in the company.

Mr. Askew’s professional background describes him as an experienced individual in various industry sectors, primarily focusing on energy. He has held significant positions in Data Gumbo Intelligent Systems, Inc., and Verde Clean Fuels (Nasdaq: VGAS) over the past few years.

On November 1, 2024, Global Acquisitions Corporation issued a press release disclosing a revised business strategy, aiming to establish a prominent presence in the global sports entertainment and media industry. The company also provided an updated presentation outlining this new approach.

The disclosed information, including the press release and presentation, comes with forward-looking statements and should not be considered as formally filed under current securities regulations. Readers are advised to exercise caution when relying on such forward-looking statements, as actual results may vary from the projections due to multiple factors beyond the company’s control.

For more details regarding the announcements and changes within Global Acquisitions Corporation, interested parties can refer to the original Form 8-K filing with the SEC dated October 31, 2024.

The company has not released any further updates on these matters at the time of this report. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the filing directly for full details and disclosures.

Please note that this article is a summary based on the information disclosed in the Form 8-K filing and should be considered for informational purposes only.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Global Acquisitions’s 8K filing here.

Global Acquisitions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021.

Featured Stories