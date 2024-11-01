Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.44 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 24.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of Global Industrial stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,529. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

