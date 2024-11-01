Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 1595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

Global Industrial Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Global Industrial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIC. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 173.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Global Industrial by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Featured Stories

