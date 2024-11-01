Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC) Short Interest Down 7.0% in October

Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Global Lights Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Global Lights Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.57 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,271. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. Global Lights Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLAC. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $833,000. Clear Street LLC increased its position in Global Lights Acquisition by 1,402.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 503,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Global Lights Acquisition during the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Global Lights Acquisition

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

