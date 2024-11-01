Globalstar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 11,241 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 458% compared to the average volume of 2,013 call options.

In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,418,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,431.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Globalstar news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $481,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,278,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,951.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,418,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,431.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 357,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 83.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 12.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 333,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,224,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,683. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Globalstar will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

