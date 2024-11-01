GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $172.00 to $176.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GDDY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.23.

GDDY traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $74.12 and a 12 month high of $171.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 313.25% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,599.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,599.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,632 shares in the company, valued at $30,637,509.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,744 shares of company stock worth $4,089,571. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,603,000 after purchasing an additional 379,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,895,000 after buying an additional 1,775,708 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 35.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,743,000 after buying an additional 394,399 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,305,000 after acquiring an additional 235,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in GoDaddy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

