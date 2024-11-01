GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GDDY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.23.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.27. The company had a trading volume of 96,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,252. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $74.12 and a 1-year high of $171.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.82.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 313.25% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,632 shares in the company, valued at $30,637,509.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,637,509.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $906,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,686,868.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,744 shares of company stock worth $4,089,571. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

