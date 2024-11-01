Golden Road Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,495 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Golden Road Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,495 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Walmart comprises 0.3% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 175,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 133,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walmart from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average of $70.94. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $658.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock worth $958,577,287 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

