Goldfinch (GFI) Price Down 15.2% This Week

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a market cap of $119.89 million and $1.54 million worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00002008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Goldfinch Profile
Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,072,862 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.
Goldfinch Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.
