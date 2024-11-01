Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:GCAL)

Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GCAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1313 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:GCAL traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.24. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79. Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $51.11.
