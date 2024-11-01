Goldstone Financial Group LLC Invests $363,000 in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLD. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth $65,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 36.5% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at $152,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD opened at $98.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $110.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.54.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

