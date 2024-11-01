Goldstone Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,479,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,751,000 after acquiring an additional 134,468 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 78,946 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,060,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 951,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,421,000 after purchasing an additional 125,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $52.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

