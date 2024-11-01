Goldstone Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,130 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. TNF LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

TIP stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average is $107.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

