Goldstone Financial Group LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,376,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 842.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 150,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 134,291 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,174,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 133.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 180,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 102,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,204,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
