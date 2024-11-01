Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSHD. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $108.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.25. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $111.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $195,225.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 8,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $739,076.41. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,000.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $195,225.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,726 shares of company stock valued at $10,712,638. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

