GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, October 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. This is a boost from GQG Partners’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

GQG Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get GQG Partners alerts:

About GQG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

Receive News & Ratings for GQG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GQG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.