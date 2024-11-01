Grin Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Grin has a market cap of $2.48 million and $8,625.89 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,131.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.96 or 0.00500425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00100668 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.49 or 0.00221711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00026608 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00021903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00071790 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

