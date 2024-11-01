Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GO. Roth Capital raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

NASDAQ GO opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,728.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,580.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,095 shares of company stock worth $8,876,548. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 281.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,579,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 677.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,981,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,741 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,980,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 889.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,010,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908,680 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

