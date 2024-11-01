GSK (NYSE:GSK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.710-1.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.9 billion-$41.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.5 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,876,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,042. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GSK has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSK will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3928 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.70%.

Insider Activity at GSK

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

